Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Vaccine Passes Early Trial Test – The Lancet

By AFP
Updated:
Russia announced last month that its Sputnik V vaccine had received approval. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Patients involved in early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events", according to research published in The Lancet Friday, but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval. 

This raised concerns among Western scientists over a lack of safety data, with some warning that moving too quickly on a vaccine could be dangerous. 

Russia denounced criticism as an attempt to undermine Moscow's research.

In the Lancet study, Russian researchers reported on two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults aged between 18 and 60, who were given a two-part immunization.  

Each participant was given a dose of the first part of the vaccine and then given a booster with the second part 21 days later. 

They were monitored over 42 days and all developed antibodies within the first three weeks.   

The report said the data showed that the vaccine was "safe, well-tolerated, and does not cause serious adverse events in healthy adult volunteers". 

The trials were open label and not randomized, meaning there was no placebo and the participants knew they were receiving the vaccine and were not randomly assigned to different treatment groups.   

Researchers underlined that larger and longer trials -- including a placebo comparison -- would be needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing Covid-19 infection.

"Showing safety will be crucial with Covid-19 vaccines, not only for vaccine acceptance but also for trust in vaccination broadly," Naor Bar-Zeev of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health wrote in a commentary in the Lancet.

The report said the 76 participants of these trials would be monitored up to 180 days, adding that a more rigorous phase 3 clinical trial was planned with the involvement of 40,000 volunteers "from different age and risk groups". 

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

WE CAN DANCE

Virus Permitting, Russia's Bolshoi Hopes for September Curtain-Up

Under an "optimistic scenario," rehearsals will begin in late July, giving performers enough time to limber up their skills.
centers of infection

Explainer: The Biggest Incubators of Russia’s Coronavirus Outbreak

From hospitals to prisons to the church, several sectors of Russian society have been hit by the virus.
statistics standoff

NYT Defies Russia’s Call to Retract Report on Coronavirus Deaths

Both The New York Times and the Financial Times reported that Russia could be undercounting its Covid-19 deaths.
News Analysis

As the Coronavirus Contagion Grows in Russia, Putin’s Strongman Image Weakens

With an economic crisis heaving into view, the Russian president “looks like an old, sick wolf.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.