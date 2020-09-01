White House Calls on Russia to 'Respect Belarus' Sovereignty, Democracy

The White House on Monday urged Russia to "respect" sovereignty and democracy in neighboring Belarus where strongman President Alexander Lukashenko faces mass demonstrations calling for new elections.

"Russia must also respect Belarus' sovereignty and the right of its own people to elect their own leaders freely and fairly," President Donald Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, told reporters.

Lukashenko has the backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has raised the possibility of sending military support if Belarus "starts to get out of control."

McEnany said "the massive amount of Belarusians protesting peacefully makes clear that the government can no longer ignore the people's call for democracy."