Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Student Activist Zhukov Beaten

Updated:
Yegor Zhukov. Dmitry Serebryakov / TASS

Prominent student activist Yegor Zhukov, who became a figurehead of the summer 2019 protests in Moscow, was briefly hospitalized after unknown men assaulted him outside his home late Sunday, his supporters said.

Zhukov, 22, had said earlier in the day that Moscow’s prestigious Higher School of Economics (HSE) expelled him from a master’s degree program “on orders from above” less than two hours after accepting him. 

“The university leadership was unpleasantly surprised to learn that I got accepted,” Zhukov said on his YouTube page, citing an unnamed high-level source at HSE. 

HSE said on its website that it had closed down Zhukov’s program on the art of cinema because it had been unable to form a core team of instructors “for reasons beyond the university’s control.” Zhukov accused the HSE of following political orders. 

“Either the presidential administration or the FSB [security service] ordered after I was convicted that I could never become a master’s student at HSE or there would be consequences,” Zhukov said, citing unnamed sources.

Zhukov became the face of Moscow’s protests last summer after authorities barred the opposition from fielding any candidates for city council and fellow students rallied in his support following his arrest. In December, Zhukov was sentenced to three years probation and banned from using the internet on charges of calling for extremism online.

Photographs on a Telegram channel run by Zhukov’s supporters showed him outside his home and at a police station with a swollen and bloodied face. He did not appear to have been incapacitated by the attack.

“Despite numerous injuries, Yegor remains calm and is even making jokes about the incident,” said a post on the Telegram channel. 

It added that eyewitnesses saw two men attacking Zhukov and fleeing on scooters.

Moscow police said they have opened a criminal case investigating battery after Zhukov filed charges.

Read more about: Protest , Opposition

Read more

'moscow case'

‘There Will Be More Arrests’: New Opposition Protesters Face Trial

Criminal prosecutions stemming from this summer's Moscow opposition rallies continue to roll in.
PUBLIC OPINION

One in Three Russians Supports Criminal Cases Against Navalny Allies – Poll

Police have carried out nationwide raids against the prominent Kremlin critic and frozen bank accounts.
Legal win

Jailed Russian Actor Released Ahead of Appeal After Moscow Protest Verdicts Spark Outcry

Pavel Ustinov's conviction for injuring a police officer at an Aug. 3 protest has intensified the public outcry over the "Moscow case."
Opposition figure

Russian Police Detain Navalny Aide Over Nationwide Pension Protests

Leonid Volkov said he has been charged for his role in protesting Russia's contentious pension reform legislation.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.