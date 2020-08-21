Doctors Bar Navalny’s Evacuation to Germany as Confusion Surrounds Presence of Poison in System

A day after Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in an apparent poisoning attempt, doctors are barring his evacuation to Germany citing his unstable condition, while confusion surrounds the presence of poison in the prominent Russian opposition leader’s system.

Navalny, 44, lost consciousness an hour into a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday. After his plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was transported to a hospital, where the deputy doctor told journalists the hospital was “working on saving his life.” He said that the opposition leader was connected to a ventilator and in critical condition.

Navalny’s team has pushed for the Kremlin critic to be transferred to a leading European toxicology center, citing a lack of necessary equipment at the regional hospital and a worry that Russian doctors will be pressured by the authorities to withhold details of the cause of his illness.

An air ambulance departed from Germany early Friday morning to collect Navalny, but the regional hospital’s head doctor said his condition was unstable and he could not be transferred, according to the Kremlin critic’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh.

The head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation Ivan Zhdanov, who was also at the scene, told journalists that police reported that a “poison” was found in Navalny’s system that is “dangerous to those around him,” but that law enforcement wouldn't name the substance.

Later on Friday morning, the hospital's deputy chief doctor contradicted this statement, saying that "no trace" of poison had been found in Navalny's system during tests so far.

“Until now doctors had said that they are ready to authorize transportation. That is why we organized it in the shortest possible time,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter. “Now, at the last moment, doctors are not giving permission. This decision, of course, was not made by them but by the Kremlin.”

In a separate tweet Yarmysh called the move to bar Navalny from being transported an “attempt on his life.”