Protesters Rally at Jail Holding Belarus Vote Challenger's Husband

Protesters rallied outside a prison in Minsk on Tuesday where the husband of Belarus's main opposition figure is being held, as protests against disputed presidential elections entered their 10th day.

Several hundred people gathered outside the walls of the detention center to mark the 42nd birthday of Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular blogger who was imprisoned alongside other rivals of longtime ruler Alexander Lukashenko ahead of the August 9 election.

Holding red-and-white balloons in the colors of the opposition, the protesters clapped and chanted "happy birthday" to Tikhanovsky.

Tikhanovsky's wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was allowed to run in his place but fled to neighboring Lithuania after claiming victory in the fraught elections that sparked massive demonstrations and a brutal crackdown on street protests.

Belarus investigators have accused Tikhanovsky of inciting "social hostility" and calls to use violence against law enforcement officers.