Council of Europe Urges Russia to Up Anti-Corruption Efforts

The Council of Europe's anti-corruption council on Tuesday urged Russia to boost efforts against graft among members of its parliament, judges and prosecutors.

The European rights watchdog's GRECO anti-corruption body said there had been some progress, but "work is still needed."

"The transparency of the legislative process still needs strengthening, with public consultations on bills becoming the general rule rather than an option," GRECO said in its latest report.

It added "the executive power still has the possibility of initiating its own control of MPs' asset declarations, which remains a concern for the separation of powers."