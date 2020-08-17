Belarus State TV Workers Join Anti-Lukashenko Strike

Belarusian state television and radio workers walked off the job Monday, becoming the latest public employees to support the opposition in calling for new elections after last week's official results showed a landslide victory for strongman President Alexander Lukashenko. The unprecedented show of resistance comes after several state television presenters resigned last week in protest against the government’s harsh crackdown on peaceful opposition demonstrators.

Guess this means that Belarusian state TV is back on strike. pic.twitter.com/2qZDQJynyO — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) August 17, 2020

Around 100 Belteleradio camera operators, directors and recent resignees have gathered outside the broadcaster’s headquarters in Minsk, the independent tut.by news outlet reported. The journalists are demanding that the authorities invalidate the Aug. 9 presidential election results, release political prisoners and abolish censorship in the media. Belteleradio’s Belarus 1 television channel broadcast reruns of Sunday’s news for at least two hours during the workers’ strike, the Russian state-run TASS news agency reported Monday. Employees who agreed to meet Belteleradio chairman Ivan Eismont inside the office said he urged their disgruntled colleagues to resign rather than strike, according to tut.by. One of the protesters said Belteleradio employees would continue striking and defy Eismont’s calls for them to quit, according to the same report.