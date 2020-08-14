Released Belarusians Describe Beatings, Torture in Vote Crackdown

Hundreds of people in Belarus were being released from jail on Friday after they were detained in a post-election crackdown, with many giving harrowing accounts of beatings and torture. In a surprise move after five days of protests over strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's disputed election win, officials said 1,000 detainees would be set free and the interior minister apologized to bystanders injured in the unrest.

Detainees emerging Friday from a detention center in the capital Minsk told AFP they had been beaten and deprived of food, water, sleep and medical care. "They burned my hands with cigarettes," said Maxim Dovzhenko, 25, who insisted he had been detained even though he was not taking part in protests. "They hit me on the head, I am not feeling well, my head is spinning," he said before being taken to hospital. Mikhail Chernenkov, a 43-year-old entrepreneur, said he was given electric shocks and beaten with sticks in a police station, showing AFP his bruised buttocks. "This is torture," he said, adding that like many others he was forced to sleep outside because cells were overcrowded. He also said he did not take part in the protests. Hundreds of friends and relatives were waiting outside the detention center, where volunteers were handing out food and blankets. Police say they have detained more than 6,700 people since the protests erupted after Sunday's election, which Lukashenko claims to have won with 80% of the vote. Thousands form human chains Lukashenko's opponents accuse him of rigging the election to defeat his main rival, popular opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has left the country for neighboring Lithuania. Thousands have protested on the streets of Minsk and other cities demanding 65-year-old Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994, step down. Police have used rubber bullets, stun grenades and in at least one case live rounds to disperse the crowds, with hundreds injured.

Officials have confirmed two deaths in the unrest, including one man who died during a demonstration in Minsk and another who died in custody after being arrested in the southeastern city of Gomel. European countries have condemned the crackdown and the European Union was set to discuss possible sanctions on Friday. In a dramatic show of defiance on Thursday, thousands of people formed human chains and marched in Minsk, many wearing white and holding flowers and balloons, to protest against police brutality. Similar human chains formed in half a dozen other cities. Senate Speaker Natalya Kochanova then appeared on state television to say that Lukashenko had ordered officials to review detentions and that 1,000 people taken into custody were being released. Interior Minister Yury Karayev also appeared and made a rare show of contrition for the authoritarian regime. "I apologize for the injuries of random people at protests who got caught in the middle," he said.