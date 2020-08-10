News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Belarus on edge Police in Belarus broke up crowds of protesters with stun grenades and rubber bullets as longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko looked set to declare an overwhelming victory in a presidential poll his opponents say was rigged. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital Minsk and other cities after a state exit poll showed Lukashenko winning just under 80% in Sunday's election, with main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya coming second with about 7%.

Government buildings in Minsk had been cordoned off, residents reported internet shutdowns and widespread connection problems, and social media posts showed columns of military vehicles on roads leading into the capital. At least one protester was killed during the crackdown and dozens were hospitalized with injuries, the Viasna human rights group said. Fifth week of protests Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Russia's Far East for a fifth consecutive weekend as anti-Kremlin rallies sparked by the arrest of a popular governor showed little sign of dying down Saturday. Authorities in cities including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Omsk detained at least 31 supporters of the demonstrators in Khabarovsk, a city of some 600,000 people on the border with China.

Igor Volkov / AP / TASS