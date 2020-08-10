Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Plant Workers Go on Strike After Contested Vote – Reports

Workers at Belarusian Steel Works said last month that they would go on strike “in the event of unfair elections.” Viktir Tolochko / TASS

Workers at a major steel plant in Belarus have gone on strike over the country’s contentious presidential election that they described as “unfair,” Belarusian media reported Monday.

Belarus’ longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed an overwhelming victory after Sunday’s vote, while his main challenger said it had been rigged and called on him to give up power. Major clashes broke out between pro-opposition protesters and law enforcement officials in Minsk and other cities after the vote.

Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ) in the southeastern region of Gomel partially suspended operations Monday, the tut.by news outlet reported. 

The Nexta Telegram channel published photographs of workers in BMZ uniforms standing around at one of the plant’s units and reported that the workers called on supporters from other factories to join them in striking.

Last month, Nexta shared a photograph of a written warning by BMZ workers that they would strike from Aug. 10-12 “in the event of unfair elections.”

“We want to LIVE and not exist!!!” they wrote in the notice circulated on July 24.

The Sputnik Belarus news website reported, citing unnamed sources, that at least two BMZ units have suspended work. 

The plant employs around 11,000 people and is one of the five largest companies in Belarus in terms of output.

The workers went back to work a few hours after the partial suspension, opting to send a letter to Minsk urging to hold fair elections, Russia’s Dozhd television channel reported. Their employer was reported to have vowed not to punish or fire them.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

intervention accusation

Belarus Detains 33 Russian Wagner Mercenaries Ahead of Presidential Election – Report

President Lukashenko has previously accused foreign powers of seeking to destabilize Belarus in the run-up to the vote.
Fleeing 'Democracy'

Barred Belarus Opposition Candidate Flees to Moscow

Valery Tsepkalo's spokesman said he fled to Moscow because he "feared for his safety."
contentious election

Belarus’ Lukashenko Threatens to Kick Out Foreign Press Over Protest Coverage

He accused foreign journalists of “calling for riots” and hurling “insult after insult” ahead of next month's election.
disputed truths

Belarus Expels Russian Journalist Over ‘Fake’ Coronavirus Report: Media

The report alleged that Belarussians mistrust their country's official coronavirus infection numbers and death count.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.