Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday vowed to protect his country from the opposition and Russia which he said were coordinating violent protests ahead of presidential elections this week. The 65-year-old has ruled over the ex-Soviet country wedged between Russia and Europe with an authoritarian grip for 26 years and has cracked down on the country's emboldened opposition in the lead-up to Sunday's election.

news Belarus Opposition Rallies Voters With Promise of Change Read more

During a televised address to the nation, Lukashenko slammed what he said were attempts by his opponents to organize "a massacre" on the streets of the capital Minsk, claiming his critics were being backed by "billion-dollar resources" to create unrest. "Will Belarus survive? Will it survive this hybrid war?" he said, sweating profusely and repeatedly mopping his brow. "We will not give the country to you. Independence is expensive, but it is worth it," he said during his speech which lasted more than an hour and a half. The former collective farm director turned Europe's longest-serving ruler is seeking a sixth term in the upcoming ballot after barring his main rivals from contesting the vote and jailing some of them. He has accused European countries and Russia of meddling in the elections and last week the Belarussian security service, the KGB, arrested 33 Russian "militants" that the authorities said were plotting mass riots with the opposition. 'Poor girls' Minsk says the detained men are members of the Wagner private military company that promotes Moscow's interests in Syria, Libya and Ukraine and is reportedly controlled by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko said during his address that on Tuesday he had received information about "another unit sent to the south," without giving details. During the animated speech, he also accused an "army of internet trolls and provocateurs" of working day and night to destabilize the country before the vote.