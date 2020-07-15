U.S. Opens Way for Tougher Sanctions on Russia-Germany Gas Pipeline

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday opened the way for tougher sanctions to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that Russia is building to U.S. ally Germany.

"Our expectation is that those who participate in the continued project will be subject to review for potential consequences," Pompeo told a news conference.

President Donald Trump last year signed legislation that targets contractors working on the 10-billion-euro ($11 billion) project as well as another Russian gas project, TurkStream.

But while those sanctions focused on technical assistance, the separate Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act lays out harsh measures that can include severing access to the U.S. financial system.

After President Donald Trump reluctantly signed the act in 2017, then secretary of state Rex Tillerson exempted Nord Stream 2 as the work on the project had begun before the law was passed.

Pompeo announced revised guidelines to lift that exemption, allowing Nord Stream 2 participants to be hit by the broader sanctions.

His decision does not in itself authorize any action, which still needs to be determined by the administration.