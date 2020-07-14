Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Raids Target Dozens of Jehovah’s Families in Single Russian Region

Russia outlawed the Jehovah's Witnesses as an “extremist” organization in April 2017. Moskva News Agency

Russian authorities said they’ve carried out more than 100 raids in the homes of dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses in a region that borders Ukraine.

The joint searches by investigators, police and National Guard troops led to two criminal cases being opened against 10 worshippers aged between 24-56, investigators in the Voronezh region south of Moscow said in a statement Monday.

They face up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing an extremist community for holding religious meetings, preaching and recruiting new members between mid-2018 and early 2020.

“Not wanting to be exposed by law enforcement, the suspects used measures of secrecy including storing electronic documentation and using video conferencing,” the regional Investigative Committee branch said.

The investigators boasted of the 110 raids as the Jehovah’s Witness branch in Russia said its members have experienced more than 1,000 home invasions since the country outlawed the group as an “extremist” organization in April 2017.

“The security forces’ special operations are staggering in their cruelty,” the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia said Tuesday.

“Masked armed groups break down doors and windows, barging into [the homes of] harmless people. Not only men, but also young children, vulnerable women, the elderly and the disabled often fall victim to grueling and long searches.”

Read more about: Jehovahs Witnesses

Read more

banned group

Russia ‘Escalating’ Jehovah’s Witnesses Crackdown – HRW

More than half of law enforcement raids against Jehovah's Witnesses have taken place in the past 12 months, the group says.
Religion crackdown

FSB Raids Jehovah’s Witnesses Meeting Spots in Siberia

The Jehovah's Witnesses organization says a total of 141 Russian members are under investigation on extremism charges.
Religion crackdown

EU Citizen Abused in Russian Jail – Jehovah’s Witnesses

A spokesman said 24 of its members are currently held in pretrial detention in Russia, and 150 believers are under investigation.
Religious crackdown

Activists Compare Russia’s Alleged Torture of Jehovah’s Witnesses to Nazi Germany

Seven Jehovah's Witnesses were allegedly tortured after being detained last week.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.