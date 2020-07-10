Russia Fines LGBT Аctivist for 'Gay Propaganda' Drawings

A Russian court on Friday fined a LGBT activist 75,000 rubles ($1,053) over "propaganda" drawings of gay families aimed at influencing minors.

A magistrate's court in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-On-Amur fined activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova over social media posts of drawings, she told AFP.

One, called "A family is where love is," shows gay couples with their children. Others depict rainbow-colored cats and matryoshka dolls holding hands.

Tsvetkova posted on Facebook her testimony in court where she said the drawings were posted on a social media group aimed at adults and marked 18+.

The 27-year-old also faces a criminal trial for pornography over drawings of vaginas she posted online.

Her case has prompted international condemnation and protests in Russia. If convicted, she would face up to six years in jail.

She spent months under house arrest over the pornography charge before being released in March.

The date of the trial has not been announced, Tsvetkova said. She expects investigators to send case documents to prosecutors next week.

"I'm in an okay mood, in the mood for a fight. What else can I do?" she told AFP.