Russian Independent Magazine Editor Detained after Police Raid

Taisia Bekbulatova. Facebook.

A prominent Russian journalist and chief editor of the independent news magazine Holod Media has been detained after authorities searched her apartment in Moscow, human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said Tuesday. 

“It’s unknown what the search is related to, but according to social media posts, Taisiya Bekbulatova is closely acquainted with the journalist Ivan Safronov who was detained this morning,” Chikov wrote.  

Earlier today, authorities in Moscow detained the adviser to Russia’s space chief and former Kommersant and Vedomosti journalist Ivan Safronov on suspicion of state treason.  If convicted, Safronov could be imprisoned for up to 20 years. 

Bekbulatova was previously employed at Kommersant. 

