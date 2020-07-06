News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Chechen hit

Austrian police arrested two Russians from Chechnya over the fatal shooting of a Chechen dissident and asylum seeker, fueling concerns over the security of Chechen government critics living in exile.

The vocal critic of the Chechen republic's government — identified by Russian media as Mamikhan Umarov, 43, now using the name Martin Beck — was found dead with gunshot wounds near the capital Vienna on Saturday.

The Novaya Gazeta independent newspaper wrote that the murdered man was a "personal foe" of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and his Chechen-language blog was popular because of the "outspokenness of its author."

Half-year heat

The first six months of 2020 have been the hottest on record in Russia, the head of Russia’s weather service Roman Vilfand has said.

Temperatures hit record highs in Moscow, St. Petersburg and vast parts of Siberia between January and June this year, Vilfand told the RBC news website.

Journalist solidarity

At least 17 people were detained for several hours in Moscow while holding pickets in support of journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who faces six years in prison for allegedly justifying terrorism in an opinion piece. A verdict in her case is expected Monday.

More than 30 independent journalists have also published statements in solidarity with Prokopyeva, arguing that the Pskov-based RFE/RL’s Russian Service freelance contributor is being persecuted for doing her job.