Explainer: Russia's Arctic Environmental Disasters

Russia's Arctic has been hit by three separate environmental disasters linked to mining giant Norilsk Nickel in the span of a month. The company, headed by metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin, has been accused of attempting to cover up the scale of the damage. Here’s an overview of what has happened: Diesel spill, May 29 More than 21,000 metric tons of diesel leaked from a fuel storage tank at one of Nornickel's subsidiary plants near the city of Norilsk. In what has been described as the worst-ever fuel spill in the Arctiс, the fuel seeped into the soil and colored nearby waterways bright red. President Vladimir Putin declared an emergency following the accident, which the company said may have been caused by permafrost melt accelerated by climate change, and Potanin promised to pay for the costs of clean-up.

At least three plant managers and one operator have been detained, while the mayor of Norilsk and a federal inspector have been charged with negligence. Authorities said this month they had cleared the spill from the surface of a nearby river, but added that the full clean-up could take years. Wastewater dump, June 28 Norilsk Nickel’s Talnakh enrichment plant was found to be pumping wastewater from a dangerously full tanker into nearby tundra near Norilsk. Around 6,000 cubic meters of liquid used to process minerals at the facility had been dumped, an unnamed source told Interfax. The independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper published video from the scene in a report claiming the factory had deliberately discharged the wastewater into nearby wildlife areas. The journalists said Norilsk Nickel employees hastily removed pipes when investigators and emergency services arrived on the scene.

Вот так «Норникель» продолжает загрязнять Арктику!



Водой эту воду было назвать сложно — жидкость пенилась как шампунь, имела резкий химический запах и очевидно убивала живое.



