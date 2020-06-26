Serebrennikov Trial: Russia Finds Prominent Director Guilty in Fraud Case

This story is being updated. A Moscow court has found prominent theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov and two co-defendants guilty of criminal fraud in a controversial case that his supporters say is politically motivated. The full sentencing will be read later Friday. Several hundred supporters of the co-defendants, including famous rapper Oxxxymiron, several popular actors and other cultural figures, gathered outside Moscow’s Meshchansky district court ahead of the verdict.

Prosecutors requested six years for Serebrennikov, five years for former Seventh Studio theatre producer Alexei Malobrodsky and four each for director Yury Itin and former Culture Ministry employee Sofia Apfelbaum. Prosecutors also requested fines ranging from 200,000 rubles to 800,000 rubles for the co-defendants. Serebrennikov told reporters in court that he hoped that the judge would deliver a not-guilty verdict. Serebrennikov, 50, was detained in August 2017 on charges of creating an organized criminal group with his colleagues and embezzling more than $2 million of state funding for a theatre project called Platforma. The so-called “theatre trial” has drawn controversy as critics say the case is a political set-up. In 2012, Serebrennikov was appointed as the director of the small state-funded Gogol Center, which he turned into one of Moscow's best theatres and a favorite of the liberal intelligentsia.

Yet Serebrennikov's work has angered cultural conservatives in Russia who see his frequent use of onstage nudity and obscene language, as well as modern adaptations of classics, as a step too far. The prominent director calls the charges “absurd” and maintains that the money was used properly. Serebrennikov, Itin and Apfelbaum were released on bail in April 2019 after a year and a half spent under house arrest on the criminal fraud charges. A Moscow court ordered in 2019 to re-try the case over mistakes in the previous guilty verdict. Observers speculated at the time that the case could be thrown out or the charges mitigated. The prosecution’s key witness earlier in June claimed giving her testimony under duress, joining three previous witnesses in claiming that they had been pressured to testify against former colleagues.