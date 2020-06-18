Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Opposition Candidate ‘Disappears’ As Presidential Election Nears

Viktor Babaryko, a former banker, is running against longtime Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko in this August's elections. Natalia Fedosenko / TASS

A former banker vying to unseat the longtime leader of Belarus briefly disappeared amid a presidential campaign marked by an intensifying crackdown on dissent, his office said Thursday.

Two other candidates seeking to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in this August’s elections have been jailed over the past month on charges of violating public order and taking part in unauthorized opposition events. Lukashenko himself has slammed opposition activists as "bands of criminals" who want to disrupt the upcoming ballot. 

Former banker Viktor Babaryko and his son were en route to submit some of the 425,000 signatures required to get on the ballot when they stopped answering phone calls, Babaryko’s campaign website said. 

“Viktor and [Babaryko’s son] Eduard are giving testimony,’ which is an investigative action without the presence of lawyers,” his Twitter account wrote.

“Viktor and Eduard’s lawyers were not allowed inside, citing what they called ‘drills’ inside the building,” it added.

Babaryko’s lawyer said he filed a complaint with prosecutors for refusing to let attorneys inside. Later reports said he and his son had been taken by the financial police for questioning. 

Babaryko's office told Interfax that law enforcement had also searched Babaryko's home.

Last week Belarussian investigators raided companies and a bank linked to Babaryko in what he has said were moves designed to pressure him. Authorities blocked his campaign fund Wednesday without disclosing why.

Lukashenko has declined to postpone the vote despite the coronavirus epidemic and has not imposed a lockdown.

The 65-year-old former collective farm director has led the ex-Soviet country since 1994. He will seek a sixth term on Aug. 9. 

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Belarus , Elections

Read more

Elections

'Stop Pretending to Be Poor!': How Russian Politicians Are Attracting Voters to the Polls

On Sept. 9, voters in 22 different regions across Russia, including Moscow, will elect mayors and local legislative assembly deputies.
Elections

Russia Accuses Google of Meddling in Upcoming Elections

Russian authorities have accused Google of interference in upcoming regional and municipal elections by allowing opposition leader Alexei Navalny to buy...
Elections

Russian Bankers Lose Libel Suit Against British Ex-Spy Christopher Steele

The billionaire owners of Moscow-based Alfa-Bank sued Steele over claims in his report that the bank had a close relationship with Putin.
Extremism

Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Belarussian Nationalist

Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday launched a criminal case against Belarussian citizen Dmitry Pavlov — the leader of...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.