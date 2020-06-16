Russian Bookstores Sell New Constitution Ahead of Vote on Putin's Reforms

The constitutional amendments, in addition to adding social guarantees to Russia's basic law, reset Putin's four previous terms as president, allowing him two additional six-year terms from 2024-2036. Public polls have said that close to a majority of Russians plans to vote in favor of the amendments.

Russian bookstores have already started selling copies of the country’s amended Constitution even though a public vote to approve it won’t happen until July 1, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

Russia’s vote on constitutional changes is two weeks away but bookshops in Moscow are already selling editions of the constitution updated with the new clauses, which Putin signed into law in March & give him the option to rule till 2036. And people wonder what the vote is for... pic.twitter.com/XHlMclorNX

The Chitai-Gorod and Biblio-Globus bookstore chains have both started selling copies of the Constitution that include Putin’s amendments, RBC reported.

Social media users also posted photos of the copies of the amended Constitution on Moscow bookstore shelves.

A spokesperson for Chitai-Gorod told RBC that there are “no bans or restrictions” on distributing draft legislation, calling it “common practice” and a way for citizens to familiarize themselves with their content.

The spokesperson told RBC that the bookstore would stop selling the new Constitution if voters don’t support the amendments on July 1.