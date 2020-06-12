Putin to Mark Russia Day as New Virus Cases Approach 9,000

President Vladimir Putin on Friday was set to make his first public appearance after weeks of lockdown as Russia reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.

Russia, the country with the world's third-largest coronavirus outbreak, this week lifted tight lockdown restrictions as Putin sets the stage for a vote on July 1 that could extend his hold on power until 2036.

On Friday, the country celebrates Russia Day with a public holiday, and Putin, 67, will mark the occasion by giving out awards in the Kremlin and raising the Russian flag during a ceremony in western Moscow.