Putin to Mark Russia Day as New Virus Cases Approach 9,000

President Vladimir Putin on Friday was set to make his first public appearance after weeks of lockdown as Russia reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.
Russia, the country with the world's third-largest coronavirus outbreak, this week lifted tight lockdown restrictions as Putin sets the stage for a vote on July 1 that could extend his hold on power until 2036.
On Friday, the country celebrates Russia Day with a public holiday, and Putin, 67, will mark the occasion by giving out awards in the Kremlin and raising the Russian flag during a ceremony in western Moscow.
On Friday evening authorities will stage a concert on Red Square, insisting however that those in attendance will respect social distancing rules.
Even though infections have been declining, many doctors and Kremlin critics say lockdown restrictions have been lifted prematurely in Moscow, the epicentre of the Russian outbreak.
Critics accuse Putin of rushing to drum up support ahead of the controversial constitutional vote as his approval ratings fall, according to independent pollsters.
On June 24, Putin will also preside over a massive military parade to mark Soviet victory in World War II.
Both the vote and the parade had to be rescheduled due to the lockdown.
On Thursday, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin discouraged people from attending mass events.
"This is a major risk for you, your children, and your loved ones," he said in televised remarks.