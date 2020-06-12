Putin Says 'Majority' Back Plan to Change Russian Constitution

President Vladimir Putin said Friday an "absolute majority" of Russians back his controversial plan to change the Constitution, as he made his first public appearance after weeks of lockdown. Russia, which has the world's third-largest coronavirus caseload, this week lifted tight restrictions as Putin set the stage for a vote on July 1 that could extend his hold on power until 2036. Putin greeted his compatriots at an open-air flag-raising ceremony in western Moscow to mark the Russia Day public holiday. He was surrounded by allies, including prominent paediatrician Leonid Roshal.

Appearing without a mask and smiling in the bright sunshine, the 67-year-old leader praised the spirit of the Russian people as well their traditions and culture. He said it was only natural that Russians wanted to see these "fundamental, basic premises" reflected in the constitution. "I am sure that an absolute majority of our citizens share and support such a position," Putin said. During the ceremony, he also bestowed labour awards on Roshal, popular Soviet-era actor Yury Solomin and other figures. Putin, who has dominated Russia for two decades, in January unleashed a political storm, proposing an overhaul of the Constitution, the first changes to the basic law since 1993. In a carefully-choreographed move, he later agreed for the amendments to include a provision that would reset the clock on his term limits to zero, meaning he could potentially stay in power until 2036. Even though infections have been declining in Russia, many doctors and Kremlin critics say lockdown restrictions have been lifted prematurely in Moscow, the epicentre of the Russian outbreak. Critics accuse Putin of rushing to drum up support ahead of the vote as his approval ratings fall, according to independent pollsters. On Friday evening, authorities will stage a concert on Red Square, adding however that those attending will respect social distancing rules. On June 24, Putin will also preside over a massive military parade to mark Soviet victory in World War II. Both the vote and the parade had to be rescheduled due to the lockdown. Over the past few weeks Putin has largely worked from his residence outside Moscow.