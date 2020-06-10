Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surge to 493K as Officials Move to Re-Open Country

Russia confirmed 8,404 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 493,657.
Over the past 24 hours 216 people have died, bringing the total toll to 6,358 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.
A total of 10,386 people recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 252,783.
New infections have plateaued since mid-May when officials were reporting daily increases of around 11,000 cases.
Officials say Russia's high virus count is the result of mass testing and that a steady decline in new infections and its low fatality numbers mean the country can begin to return to normal.
Yet critics have cast doubt on the numbers, accusing the authorities of under-reporting deaths and threatening a new wave of infections by lifting restrictions.
Starting Tuesday, Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's pandemic with around half of the country's total cases, began to cancel its quarantine measures which included a digital pass system to regulate residents' movement around the city and restrictions on walks outside.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced that a postponed nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that could extend his hold over power will go ahead on July 1.
The authorities have also rescheduled Russia's massive May 9 Victory Day military parade for June 24.
