Specter of Oil Giant Rosneft Looms Over Russian Independent Media

Russian oil giant Rosneft, run by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, is wielding growing influence over Russia's remaining independent media outlets, already squeezed by tightening press freedoms and pressure from the Kremlin. Now, reporters at the country's top liberal business daily Vedomosti — shaken in March by an announcement from owner Demyan Kudryavtsev that he planned to sell the newspaper — have denounced censorship under its new acting editor-in-chief. Andrei Shmarov was appointed in late March, ahead of the sale's completion. Journalists say they were barred from covering negative opinion polls of Putin, and that editors interfered in coverage of Rosneft.

On Friday, the new owner was announced as the head of a little-known regional news agency called FederalPress, Ivan Yeryomin. An investigation in May by several Russian news outlets including Vedomosti revealed that Rosneft leveraged control over the paper through debts owed by owner Kudryavtsev to the oil giant's bank. Kudryavtsev denied these allegations while Rosneft has not reacted. 'Real owner Rosneft' "The real owner is Rosneft through a chain of debt," said Vedomosti editor-at-large Maxim Trudolyubov, who has worked at the paper since it started in 1999. Trudolyubov said the new editor-in-chief was "selected to run the newspaper favorably to the new owner." "They just wanted to silence it." He described Rosneft chief Igor Sechin as "some sort of a hitman" employing aggressive tactics. "He plays a complicated game of takeovers to build his empire at the expense of other oligarchs. It's about assets, money, influence." The newspaper wrote in a recent editorial: "Vedomosti will just become another dependent and controlled media outlet." On Friday, the newspaper wrote that the change of ownership deal undoubtedly had "not only commercial aims." Its editorial suggested that "unnamed figures who really stand behind the official buyers... see the publication as an instrument of influence, not a business." "This is a public humiliation of the Vedomosti brand and its editorial staff," Galina Timchenko, editor-in-chief of Meduza news site, told AFP. In May, it was the turn of another respected business daily, RBC. Rosneft is suing the newspaper for a record 43 billion rubles ($612 million) over an article about the oil company's activities in Venezuela.