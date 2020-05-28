Russia's Coronavirus Cases Approach 380K as New Infections Stabilize

The number of new cases has been steadily dropping and authorities have begun easing lockdown measures in some parts of the country.

Restrictions have been eased in many areas though hard-hit Moscow remains on a strict lockdown until at least the end of May.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin made a rare lockdown appearance in the Kremlin after working remotely from his residence outside Moscow for weeks.

Russia's reported mortality rate is much lower than in other countries with similar rates of infection, leading critics to accuse authorities of under-reporting deaths to minimize the scale of the crisis.

Health officials say one reason is that Russia counts only those deaths directly caused by the virus, unlike some countries that count all deaths of people infected.

