Russia Surpasses 370K Coronavirus Cases as New Infections Stabilize

Updated:
Russia is now the third most-affected country in terms of infections. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 8,338 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 370,680.

Over the past 24 hours, 161 people have died, bringing the total toll to 3,968 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

The number of people who have recovered in the past 24 hours stood at 11,079.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of May 27. MT

The number of new cases has been steadily dropping and authorities have begun easing lockdown measures in some parts of the country.

Restrictions have been eased in many areas though hard-hit Moscow remains on a strict lockdown until at least the end of May.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin made a rare lockdown appearance in the Kremlin after working remotely from his residence outside Moscow for weeks.

Russia's reported mortality rate is much lower than in other countries with similar rates of infection, leading critics to accuse authorities of under-reporting deaths to minimise the scale of the crisis. 

Health officials say one reason is that Russia counts only those deaths directly caused by the virus, unlike some countries that count all deaths of people infected.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

