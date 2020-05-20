Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Those Meant to Die Will Die,’ Russia’s Coronavirus Info Chief Says

Russia has confirmed 308,705 coronavirus cases, the second-highest number of infections in the world, and 2,972 deaths as of Wednesday. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s coronavirus information chief has predicted that the infection will kill as many people in the country that it needs to, appearing to backtrack on his previous prediction that it would be “impossible” for the virus to spread to Russia.

Doctor and television presenter Alexander Myasnikov was in mid-April appointed to the post whose duties are informing the public about treatment and prevention methods and battling “fake news” surrounding the virus. Previously, Myasnikov estimated the likelihood of coronavirus spreading in Russia at “0.0%” and called the country’s low death rate a “Russian miracle.”

Alexander Myasnikov Screenshot Youtube

“The infection will still take its toll and we’ll all get it,” Myasnikov said in an interview with pro-Kremlin pundit Vladimir Solovyov that aired Tuesday.

“Those meant to die will die. Everyone dies,” Myasnikov said as the global coronavirus death toll reached 325,156 people and the case count crossed 5 million.

The doctor urged Russians not to panic over potential symptoms, saying: “Even if it’s coronavirus, so what?” 

“Of course you need to get a test to avoid infecting others, but you do understand it’s an illusion,” he said. “We’ll run out of tests if everyone runs out to check after every sneeze.” 

After his remarks got picked up in the Russian press, Myasnikov accused news outlets of taking his words out of context and said they were meant to reassure people who are feeling “uncertainty and fear of tomorrow.”

“There’s no need to waste energy and destroy your psyche with panic. We’re all mortal by dint of our existence,” he wrote on his social media page.

“The fact that a person is mortal shouldn’t darken the days of our, alas, fleeting life. We should just live and enjoy this life.”

Russia has confirmed 308,705 coronavirus cases, the second-highest number of infections in the world, and 2,972 deaths as of Wednesday. 

The relatively low death toll compared with the other countries with high infection rates has drawn questions over Russia’s counting methods, which Russian authorities maintain are accurate.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

DISAPPOINTING VIEW

Nobel Literature Laureate Alexievich Backs 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

The acclaimed Belarussian writer said in an interview that “scientists aren’t fully certain” about links between the technology and the virus.
spreading in the ranks

Dozens of Russian Cadets Involved With WWII Parade Rehearsals Infected With Coronavirus: Reports

Another 106 who have arrived in Moscow for the parade as early as March 20 are reportedly waiting for test results. 
Safe Landing

Soyuz Crew Lands Back on Earth Transformed by Pandemic

Footage from the landing site showed recovery crews wearing face masks and rubber gloves.
opinion Andrei Soldatov

How the ‘1984’ Scenario Failed in Moscow

The authorities’ sheer incompetence coupled with bureaucratic arrogance ruined any chance for public acceptance of increased control.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.