News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Stable contagion

The growth of new coronavirus cases in Russia is stabilizing, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said Sunday as the daily tally fell under 10,000 for the third time last week.

Popova said it was too early to say if Russians can make plans for summer travel, saying "we need to look at the next two or three weeks." Russia on Saturday announced its highest daily death rate at 119, while it has confirmed a total of 2,631 deaths.

Excess mortality

More than 13,000 people in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan have contracted the coronavirus or community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), the region’s top health official said.

A total of 657 people have died from either Covid-19 or CAP, including 40 doctors, he added. According to official statistics, there have been 3,371 coronavirus infections and just 29 deaths from Covid-19 in the region.