Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Putin-Purging’ Shaman Detained, Sent to Psychiatric Hospital

Alexander Gabyshev Screenshot Youtube

A Siberian shaman who has attempted several cross-country treks to “purge” President Vladimir Putin from office has been detained and sent to a psychiatric hospital a week after attempts to place him under observation for coronavirus, the MBKh News website reported Tuesday.

“Around 20 anti-riot police stormed his house, cuffed him barefoot and bent over, and took him to a psychiatric hospital,” MBKh media quoted activist Alexei Pryanishnikov as saying.

Footage published by filmmaker Beata Bubenec, who is filming a documentary about the shaman, showed police vans and ambulances parked outside Gabyshev’s rural home. In the footage, officers wearing protective gear can be seen entering Gabyshev’s property before dismantling the camera installed on his porch.

Two of Gabyshev’s supporters were later detained for violating self-isolation rules, MBKh reported.

Gabyshev's story has made international headlines in the past year as Russian authorities have cut short each of his three attempts to trek across the country from his native republic of Sakha.

In January, Gabyshev said he planned to restart his journey to Moscow this spring to “cast out” Putin, who he describes as an “embodiment of dark forces,” from power.

Read more about: Siberia

Read more

Journey Interrupted

Siberian Shaman ‘Kidnapped’ While Crossing the Country to ‘Expel’ Putin – Reports

Witnesses said he was apprehended by armed and masked men and that his whereabouts are unknown.
River overrun

Authorities Failed to Prevent Repeat of ‘Historic’ 2013 Floods in Far East Russia, Residents Say

Residents and local officials say the authorities' inaction has made their regions ill-prepared for this summer's floods in the Far East.
we're not ready

Winter Has Come to Russia's Arctic City of Norilsk

Summer seems like it was just yesterday.
make it rain

Shamans Summon Rains to Put Out Siberian Wildfires

Buddhist monks have also pledged to summon rains if their Instagram followers provide “the exact coordinates and place names” of the fires.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.