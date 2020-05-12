Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Rape Victims Charged With Violating Virus Lockdown

Violating stay-at-home orders in the Krasnoyarsk region carries a fine of up to 1,000 rubles ($12). Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Police in Siberia have cited two teenagers for breaking coronavirus stay-at-home orders after they reported that they were raped on the street, the regional Tayga.info news website reported Tuesday.

The unnamed 17- and 18-year-old victims reported the crime to a patrol officer in the city of Krasnoyarsk on April 22, when they themselves were accused of violating stay-home orders. 

“The unknown man stole their cellphones and jewelry under threat of violence, then committed acts of sexual violence against both of them and disappeared,” the police department was quoted as saying.

The alleged attacker, a 65-year-old sexual predator with a criminal record, has been apprehended and also cited for violating isolation orders.

The infraction carries a fine of up to 1,000 rubles ($12).

The Krasnoyarsk region, which has reported a total of 1,428 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, has been under lockdown measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 since April 1. Authorities postponed plans to gradually lift restrictions after an outbreak at Russia’s largest gold mine was reported in the region Tuesday.

