Explainer: Russia’s Biggest Coronavirus Hotspots

With 145,268 officially confirmed cases as of Monday, Russia has the world’s seventh-most number of confirmed coronavirus infections. Two months after the first case was brought from Italy, the disease has spread to all corners of the world’s largest country and appears to show no signs of slowing down. While more than half of the country’s infections are in Moscow, the contagion is also on the rise in a handful of epicenters outside the capital. Here is a brief look at the top epicenters of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak outside Moscow: 1. Gazprom’s Chayanda natural gas field (approximately 3,000 cases), the republic of Sakha (311 cases regionwide) — A Health Ministry official who visited the site said around 10,000 workers from other regions and countries have been tested for Covid-19. — Regional authorities maintain that just 39 cases have been recorded at the gas field. A senior regional official’s interview claiming that 3,500 Chayanda workers have tested positive for Covid-19 has since been deleted.

2. Novatek’s Belokamenka LNG construction site (1,680), the Murmansk region (1,974 cases regionwide) — Russia’s second-largest Covid-19 outbreak started in mid-April among construction workers building a liquefied natural gas facility for the Novatek energy giant in Russia's far north. — Although authorities introduced a state of emergency at the seaside village of Belokamenka 2,000 kilometers north of Moscow, construction was reported to have continued, with infected workers returning to work. Around 300 workers who tested negative for Covid-19 have been evacuated to central Russia, where at least 114 have since tested positive. — A cruise ship has been sent to the seaside village of Belokamenka, where 11,000 people are said to be working for 20 contractors, to place workers under observation. — Authorities erected one 500-bed field hospital near Belokamenka. Local media reported that plans to add a second one if Covid-19 cases continue to rise have been scuttled by Moscow for financial reasons.