Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Jump By Nearly 10K in New One-Day Record

Overall, 1,222 people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia confirmed 9,623 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 124,054 and marking a new one-day record increase.

Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran this week.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday confirmed that he has the coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official in Russia to contract the virus. 

In total, 1,222 people have been killed by the virus in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of May 2. MT

President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia had not yet reached the peak of coronavirus infections but said a "phased exit" from the country's lockdown measures could begin in two weeks.

With the number of cases rising by several thousand daily, Putin extended a non-working period across the country until May 11, telling officials to plan for a gradual lifting of quarantines after that.

He ordered the government to come up with a plan for a "phased exit" from quarantine regimes from May 12 "depending on the epidemiological situation" in the country's regions.

He also ordered officials to develop a new "package of urgent measures to support the economy."

While the country's industry has mobilized to manufacture more medical equipment and protective gear, shortages persist, Putin said.

Virus testing has also expanded to a current level of around 150,000 tests per day, he said. 

Putin announced a month of non-working days at the start of April to encourage Russians to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Individual regions then imposed various quarantine measures, with the lockdown especially strict in Moscow, which has been hardest-hit by the disease.

Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions. City officials have warned the capital "will face difficult weeks" ahead. 

Russia has carried out more than 3 million coronavirus tests, though there have been concerns about their reliability. 

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 3.4 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

live-streamed memorials

Russian City Launches Online Funeral Broadcasts to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

“This is a forced measure in the current conditions, but we also don’t want to profit from it,” the funeral home said.
meme watch

Putin Sets Off Meme Storm By Comparing Medieval Invaders to Coronavirus Quarantine

Russia's 10th and 11th-century foes finally got a bit of the meme limelight.
watchful eye

Moscow Plans Coronavirus Surveillance for Foreigners – Kommersant

“The system should help track residents who have potentially come into contact with foreigners,” a source said.
facing the contagion

‘This Too Shall Pass’: Putin Announces New Coronavirus Aid

Putin called on Russians to wait out the rest of the month in self-isolation to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.