Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian PM Mishustin Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Updated:
Mishustin, who was appointed prime minister in January, has played a leading role in Russia's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been diagnosed with coronavirus, he said during a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin broadcast on the state-run Rossiya 24 television channel Thursday.

Mishustin, who was appointed prime minister in January, has played a leading role in Russia's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mishustin is now self-isolating and has temporarily stepped back from his work as prime minister. Putin signed a decree to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as acting prime minister.

Mishustin's diagnosis comes as Russia's number of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 in a record one-day surge.

According to a report by the Proekt investigative outlet published earlier this week, cabinet members and staffers who have direct contact with Mishustin are regularly tested for Covid-19. Other staffers are required to wear face masks.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Mishustin , Coronavirus

Read more

endangered culture

‘Scary to Predict’: Bolshoi Theater Warns of Closure if Coronavirus Lockdown Persists

“We’ve got a very difficult process of returning the audience to the theater ahead of us.”
facing the contagion

‘This Too Shall Pass’: Putin Announces New Coronavirus Aid

Putin called on Russians to wait out the rest of the month in self-isolation to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.
pitching in

‘Chernobyl’ Costume Makers to Donate Coronavirus Protective Gear

The costumer will also convert its workshops to produce gowns, masks and other protective gear.
temporary reprieve

Moscow Sends Money to Cash-Strapped Russians Stuck Abroad as Virus Grounds Flights

The Foreign Ministry estimates that 25,000 Russian nationals are awaiting repatriation.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.