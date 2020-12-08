In Photos: Russia Rolls Out Sputnik Vaccine
Russia has launched a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus with its own vaccine, putting doctors, social workers and teachers in the top priority group.
The Sputnik V vaccine's developers have said the jab is 95% effective based on interim data from its Phase 3 clinical trials, which are still underway as the large-scale vaccination effort begins. The vaccine, which was the first in the world to be registered by a country, was named after the world's first space satellite, which was launched by the Soviet Union.
Here's a look at some of the first vaccinations administered in Russia:
