Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

In Photos: Russia Rolls Out Sputnik Vaccine

Russia has launched a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus with its own vaccine, putting doctors, social workers and teachers in the top priority group.

The Sputnik V vaccine's developers have said the jab is 95% effective based on interim data from its Phase 3 clinical trials, which are still underway as the large-scale vaccination effort begins. The vaccine, which was the first in the world to be registered by a country, was named after the world's first space satellite, which was launched by the Soviet Union.

Here's a look at some of the first vaccinations administered in Russia:
The first non-trial vaccinations with Sputnik V began in Moscow over the weekend at 70 clinics across the city. Reports have said that people have been able to receive the vaccine even if they aren't a medic, teacher or social worker.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The vaccine is free inside Russia and won’t cost more than $10 internationally compared with its more expensive western counterparts.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is administered in two doses 21 days apart. The first shot uses adenovirus 26 as the vector for the coronavirus surface protein, called spike, while the second uses adenovirus 5.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
In November, reports of production capacity issues surfaced in the media. As a result, the timeline for mass vaccination was pushed back from its initially expected start date of this fall.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
While Russian authorities have stressed that vaccination is voluntary, medics interviewed by The Moscow Times have reported being pressured by their employers to take it.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
According to its developers, Sputnik V’s side effects include a fever of 38 degrees Celsius, headaches and muscle pain and affect about 15% of recipients.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
A look at the pre-production process for Sputnik V at the BIOCAD biotechnology company's facility in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg. The vaccine was developed by the state-run Gamaleya Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry.
Anatoly Maltsev / TASS
