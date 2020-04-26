Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Sees Record One-Day Rise in Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to Over 80k

Overall, 681 people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Russia confirmed 6,361 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 80,949 cases.

In total, 747 people have been killed by the virus in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 26. MT

The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow, although Covid-19 patients have been confirmed in every one of Russia's 85 regions and the spread is accelerating outside the capital. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Moscow Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova has warned the city "will face difficult weeks" ahead. 

"The peak in morbidity should arrive in the next two to three weeks," she said in a video released on social media Friday.

Under confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, walk their dogs, take out trash or visit their nearest shop.

This week city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

Russia has carried out more than 2.8 million coronavirus tests, though there have been concerns about their reliability. 

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 2.9 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

