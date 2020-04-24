Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin’s Rumored Confessor Denies Contracting Coronavirus

Father Tikhon’s association with Putin has been scrutinized since the late 1990s. Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin’s rumored spiritual adviser, Father Tikhon Shevkunov, has denied testing positive for coronavirus, the MBKh Media news website reported Friday.

Earlier in the day, the outlet cited religious scholar Sergei Chapnin as saying that Father Tikhon, 61, had allegedly been suffering from Covid-19 for several days. Father Tikhon’s association with Putin has been scrutinized since the late 1990s, when the president met him at a Moscow monastery frequented by FSB security service agents (Putin headed the FSB in 1998-99). 

“Why lie to people? I’m in good health, thank God,” MBKh Media later quoted Shevkunov, who currently presides over the Pskov-Caves Monastery in northeast Russia where he was baptized, as saying.

The uncorroborated report follows the death of a senior priest at a central Moscow cathedral at the age of 49 this week. Another 45-year-old senior church official tested positive for Covid-19, the Orthodox Church’s coronavirus task force said Friday.

The Russian Orthodox Church launched comprehensive Covid-19 tests among Moscow’s 2,000 male and female clergy on April 10 after eight priests contracted the virus and three others showed symptoms.

The Church’s department of external relations earlier in April criticized priests who “demonstrated their fearlessness in the face of the virus” instead of observing its health guidelines.

Read more about: Religion , Coronavirus

Read more

Infected clergy

Russian Orthodox Priests Test Positive for Coronavirus

They are believed to be the first Russian Orthodox priests to be infected with the fast-spreading virus in Russia.
mobile service

Orthodox Motorcade in Moscow Wards Off Virus With Holy Icon and Prayers

A live broadcast showed Patriarch Kirill's escorted van with tinted windows driving a main highway around Moscow.
HOLY RISK

Russia’s Orthodox Church Sticks to Its Traditions Despite Coronavirus Threat

As institutions across Russia close down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Church sees closing its doors as a last resort.
look but don't kiss

Coronavirus Alert: Russian Cossacks Told Not to Kiss Orthodox Icons

The order was prompted by reports about the health of Pope Francis, who said he had a cold.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.