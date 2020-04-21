Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Luxury Moscow Clinic Becomes Coronavirus 'Battleground'

By Anna Malpas for AFP
As Moscow shoulders the weight of Russia's virus onslaught, with more than 26,000 cases, clinics have switched entirely to treating coronavirus patients.  Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

A small elderly woman lies curled up in bedsheets with an oxygen tube in her nose, coughing as doctors cocooned in white suits care for her.  

In a nearby bed, an elderly man is on a ventilator. In another a woman in her 50s lies on her belly to improve her oxygen saturation.  

This is the intensive care ward at a branch of Moscow's K+31 private hospital. Until a week ago, it was a luxurious private clinic where you could get a nose job.

Yet as the capital shoulders the weight of Russia's virus onslaught, with more than 26,000 cases, the facility has switched entirely to treating coronavirus patients. 

"There's not a single empty bed," says chief doctor Boris Churadze.  

In the state-run hospital next door, where 500 patients are being treated, the situation is the same, he says. 

He calls the virus fight a "battlefield," where medics combat an invisible enemy with homicidal intentions.  

The situation is set to deteriorate in the next two or three weeks, he warns, predicting "mid-May will be the absolute top of the peak." 

"I think we are talking about new cases multiplying day by day, five or 10-fold." 

The burly middle-aged man with curly ginger hair from Georgia came to Russia to study medicine and specialized in critical care.  

The virus is a "major test for the health system, for Moscow's medicine," he says, vowing: "We will overcome it." 

Red and green zones

Tens of thousands of beds have been made available in Moscow and the recent opening of large new virus hospitals "will allow us to better overcome this difficult situation," Churadze told AFP. 

Yet virus treatment at this facility is not accessible to most Muscovites. 

It takes cash-paying patients or those with private health insurance and a course of treatment costs tens of thousands of dollars, Churadze says.

The private hospital group that owns it, Medinvest, also runs a much bigger coronavirus hospital for public health patients.

The entire hospital, including administrative floors, has been divided into "green" or clean and infectious "red" areas, including lifts.  

To enter the "red zone," medics put on full personal protection, including goggles, hooded white suits, one or more masks, shoe coverings and two pairs of gloves, helped by special staff. 

"It's an absolutely new reality" for medics, Churadze said.

Doctors are kitted out with protective gear but getting hold of this equipment is a challenge, Churadze says. 

"It's a global problem." 

"A black market for personal protective equipment has even appeared and a lot of people are making money from this." 

'It's ordinary work'

In the intensive care unit, doctor Sergei Sevalkin is helping treat a patient in her late 60s.

"We've held out a week and now it's a bit easier," he says. 

"We have one patient in a serious condition who was transferred from another hospital." 

Working for hours in a protective suit is one of the hardest parts of treating virus patients, he says. 

"After a shift you feel like ripping it off." 

Another doctor, Kamila Tuichiyeva, works to categorise new virus patients according to the seriousness of their condition. 

"The whole team has got used to things now and I think we've got into an even rhythm," she says.

Like many staff, she has moved into a hotel to avoid infecting family members, and plans to live there for the duration. 

Yet she denies feeling any "kind of heroism." 

"Yes we are working with a dangerous infection, but it's ordinary work, nothing special."

Yet the chief doctor says he disagrees and says his staff have "gelled into a tough team."

"I'm proud of my people, that's the truth."

Read more about: Coronavirus , Moscow

Read more

better safe than sorry

Moscow to Treat Respiratory Infections as Coronavirus: Official

“The virus is already actively spreading inside the city,” deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said.
Remote Treatment

For Mild Virus Cases, Moscow Doctors Are Video-Calling

Doctors at Moscow's new telemedicine center treat coronavirus-positive patients via video calls.
under lockdown

Moscow's Streets and Landmarks Abandoned Amid Citywide Coronavirus Quarantine

The ever-bustling Russian capital has been transformed into a post-apocalyptic sight.
against the trend

Most of Moscow’s New Coronavirus Patients Younger Than 40

The data challenges studies saying the virus most severely affects the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.