Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Africa Asks Russia for Coronavirus Aid: Foreign Ministry

African leaders and financial institutions have warned that they are uniquely vulnerable to the pandemic without additional support. Donwilson Odhiambo / ZUMA / TASS

A number of unidentified African countries have asked Russia to assist them in the fight against coronavirus, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The continent has reported 23,499 cases and 1,161 deaths across 54 countries as of late Monday, according to a tally by the pan-African news outlet African Arguments. African leaders and financial institutions have warned that they are uniquely vulnerable to the pandemic without additional support from outside.

“The Africans need a wide range of medical equipment, including ventilators, test systems, personal protective equipment, disinfectants and supplies,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow told the state-run TASS news agency.

“These applications are carefully reviewed and considered in accordance with the severity of the situation in a particular country,” it was quoted as saying.

The requests come after the G20, which includes Russia, agreed to freeze debt payments for the world’s poorest countries, many of which are in Africa.

Experts warn that the continent may be unable to stop the spread of Covid-19 because of its weak health systems combined with lockdown measures and low demand for minerals and tourism, the countries’ traditional sources of revenue.

The IMF expects the continent's gross domestic product to shrink by 1.6% in 2020, "the worst result ever recorded," and the World Bank has warned that the region could slip into its first recession in 25 years.

Russia, which has delivered coronavirus assistance to longtime allies like Serbia and Venezuela as well as Italy and the United States, has reported a total of 52,763 cases — the 10th-highest number worldwide — and 456 deaths as of Tuesday. 

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Africa , Coronavirus

Read more

no safety net

Moscow’s Small Businesses Feel the Pinch Under Coronavirus Lockdown

Once the health crisis ends, the city's small businesses say they might not be able to bounce back.
rain on my parade

Russia Considers Postponing Annual WWII Parade Amid Coronavirus – Reports

Officials are debating holding the Victory Day parade this fall or keeping it on May 9 but staging it without viewers.
self-containment

Russia’s Chechnya First Region to Seal Off Internal Borders Amid Coronavirus

The move comes after Chechnya reported its first coronavirus-related death.
African influence

Russian Operatives Offered Money to Multiple Madagascar Presidential Candidates – BBC

Russia is reportedly pushing to rekindle Cold War ties across African countries with untapped mineral wealth.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.