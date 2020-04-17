Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

New Russian Governors Oppose Controversial Shiyes Landfill in Their Backyard

A court ruled to demolish the Shiyes landfill in January, though the landfill’s investor has since appealed the decision. Roman Pimenov / TASS

Two newly appointed leaders in northern Russia have said they oppose a controversial landfill whose construction set off nationwide protests against shipping Moscow's waste to poorer regions over a year ago.

Opposition to construction of the Shiyes landfill in the Arkhangelsk region as a destination for Moscow’s trash grew from a local issue in 2018 to a mass movement a year later. A court ruled to demolish Shiyes in January 2020, though the landfill’s investor has since appealed the decision.

“I’m against the project at the Shiyes station. I don’t want it to continue,” Alexander Tsybulsky, the new acting governor of Arkhangelsk region, said in an interview Wednesday.

Vladimir Uyba, the new acting governor of the neighboring republic of Komi, said he had discussed the issue with Tsybulsky and reached the same conclusion regarding the landfill.

“Any project that can harm the environment of any region of any country shouldn’t have the right to exist,” Uyba was quoted as saying Friday.

Neither of them has so far outlined concrete plans on how to move forward with the landfill project.

President Vladimir Putin named Uyba and Tsybulsky acting governors of their respective regions after their predecessors quit in early April. 

Uyba replaced his predecessor in the republic of Komi this month after a mass coronavirus outbreak at a local hospital turned the region into one of Russia's virus hotspots. Tsybulsky took over in Arkhangelsk after his predecessor, who was a vocal supporter of the suspended landfill and drew locals' ire for offending remarks, said Putin should determine the region's new leader.

Read more about: Environment

Read more

ice melting

Ice on Russia's Northern Sea Route Has Disappeared, Opening Up Arctic Shipping Lanes

The number of ships that have set a course along the Arctic route remains low.
Eco Capitalism

Russian Companies Slowly Embrace Recycled Plastics

Investors and customers alike are demanding Russian companies adopt environmentally sustainable policies.
ecological problems

Russia’s Norilsk Tops Global List of SO2 Emissions Hot Spots – NASA

Scientists say that excessive exposure to SO2 particles causes long-term respiratory difficulties.
Visa violation

U.S. Journalist Fined for Interviewing Russian Environmental Asylum Seekers

Alina Simone was sued by a local mayor after she was spotted filming residents who had asked Canada's prime minister for asylum.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.