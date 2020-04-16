New footage has been released of the tragic 2019 Aeroflot plane crash at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

The plane, carrying 73 passengers and five crew members, made an emergency landing after being hit by lightning shortly after takeoff.

The plane burst into flames on the runway after a crash landing, killing 41 people and injuring nine others.

Russia's investigation into the incident which was concluded this week found numerous safety violations and ruled out technical malfunctions as the cause of the crash.