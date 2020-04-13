Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Coronavirus Outbreak Is ‘Changing for the Worse,’ Putin Warns

Russia has reported 18,328 overall coronavirus cases and 148 total deaths, making it the world’s 15th most-affected country as of Monday.  Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s coronavirus outbreak is deteriorating and its new cases are getting more severe, President Vladimir Putin warned Monday as the country reported its highest day-to-day spike in infections to date.

Russia has reported 18,328 overall coronavirus cases and 148 total deaths, making it the world’s 15th most-affected country as of Monday. 

“We see that the situation is changing almost daily and, unfortunately, not for the better,” Putin said at a video conference with health officials.

“The number of people who are getting sick is increasing, with more cases of severe illness,” he told three federal officials and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who is overseeing Russia’s coronavirus task force. 

Moscow, with 11,513 confirmed cases, accounts for an overwhelming majority of Russia’s Covid-19 infections. 

Sobyanin has warned that the outbreak was “nowhere near” its peak, while his deputy said that Moscow’s hospitals and ambulances were stretched to the limit.

Russian health officials estimate the daily growth rate of infections at around 17% and say that other regions are around three weeks behind Moscow in case numbers.

Putin said Monday that Russia could draw on its millitary capacity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“What the Defense Ministry is using abroad is only a small fraction of what it has. We need to keep in mind that its main reserves are still in reserve,” he said.

Putin has previously dismissed fears of a coronavirus outbreak, saying the situation in Russia was "under control."

Read more about: Coronavirus , Putin

Read more

Coronavirus Diplomacy

Putin Speaks With Trump on Coronavirus, Oil

The presidents discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets.
meme watch

Putin Sets Off Meme Storm By Comparing Medieval Invaders to Coronavirus Quarantine

Russia's 10th and 11th-century foes finally got a bit of the meme limelight.
FRONTLINE FIGURE

Dour Moscow Mayor Comes to Fore as 'PM for Coronavirus'

A reality check from Sergei Sobyanin prompted President Vladimir Putin to address the nation.
CORONAVIRUS PLEA

Prominent Russians Urge Government to Take Swift Action Against Coronavirus

The petition calls for universal free testing and a postponement of the vote on Putin’s constitutional amendments.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.