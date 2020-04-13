Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Rise By 2,558 in New Record Increase, Bringing Total to 18,328

One hundred and forty-eight have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Russia confirmed 2,558 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 18,328 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

One hundred and forty-eight have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 13. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still relatively lower than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 1.8 million people.

