Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Opens Probe After Prague Removes Soviet Statue

By AFP
Updated:
The bronze statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev was taken down last week to make way for a World War II memorial, prompting the Russian embassy to protest. Martin Divisek / EPA / TASS

Russia said it would launch a criminal investigation on Friday after Czech officials removed a statue of a Soviet-era general in Prague. 

The bronze statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev was taken down last week to make way for a World War II memorial, prompting the Russian embassy to protest.

City officials in the Czech capital said the statue would be moved to another site.

Removal of Soviet statues by Western-leaning countries once loyal to Moscow often sparks outrage in Russia as a visible sign of its waning influence.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu wrote to his Czech counterpart Lubomir Metnar asking him to hand over the statue to Russia.

The Czech minister responded this was not possible because the figure belongs to the city.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which examines serious crimes, said it had opened a probe into "defiling symbols of Russia's military glory," a charge punishable by a fine or community service.

Although the move is largely symbolic, the issue could affect diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

Marshal Ivan Konev is seen as a hero by many in Russia but as a symbol of Soviet-era repression by many Czechs.

He led Red Army troops that liberated Prague from the Nazis in 1945 but he was also in charge of Operation Whirlwind, which crushed the anti-Soviet Hungarian Uprising of 1956.

Prague district 6 mayor Ondrej Kolar told the Czech CTK news agency that Konev's statue would be placed in a "museum dedicated to the history of the 20th century in Czechoslovakia."

Pro-Russian Czech President Milos Zeman echoed Russian outrage over the move as "an abuse of the state of emergency," referring to a government-imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus.

The statue was first put up in 1980, seven years after Konev's death.

Read more about: Prague , Soviet Union

Read more

mixed legacy

Controversial Soviet-Era Statue Removed in Prague

While Konev is regarded as a hero in Russia, many Czechs see him as a symbol of Soviet-era oppression.
Anniversary

30 Years Ago, the 'Baltic Way' Protested Soviet Rule

Aug. 23 marks 30 years since 2 million people in Soviet Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined hands to create a 600-kilometer “human chain.”
Snail mail

Alaskan Finds Russian Message in a Bottle Written 50 Years Ago

The recipient had no trouble finding willing volunteers to help translate the message.
Access denied

Russian Authorities Seal Stalin-Era NKVD Archives

“We haven’t had blocks of this scale before,” one researcher said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.