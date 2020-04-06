Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Numbers Spike By Nearly 1,000 in Record One-Day Jump

Updated:
Forty-seven people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia confirmed 954 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 6,343 and marking a new record one-day increase in infections.

Forty-seven people have been killed by the virus.

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 1 million people.

