Russian Regions’ Crowded Queues Spark Coronavirus Concern

As Russia's regional governments have been given the freedom to apply their own approaches to coronavirus quarantine, the methods they employ have raised widespread concern.

In the Saratov region, long, dense lines of people waited for special work passes, while in Kaliningrad a horde of people gathered in front of an immigration office.

This ignores Russia's consumer health watchdog's guideline to stay at a minimum of 1.5-2 meters apart from one another in order to minimize the risk of contracting Covid-19.