Russia Registers ‘World of Tanks’ Game Designer’s Political Party

Vyacheslav Makarov announced the establishment of his Direct Democracy party earlier this year. Pundits have said that the appearance of new political parties in Russia is a move designed by the Kremlin to create an illusion of political competition and splinter the opposition.

Russia’s Justice Ministry has registered the political party founded by the co-creator of popular online game World of Tanks, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing the party’s press service.

Russia’s federal tax service added the Direct Democracy party to an official registry list on April 1, almost a month after the party's founding congress was held in Moscow, Kommersant reported.

The newly established party is now working on attracting supporters for Russia’s Sept. 13 regional elections, Kommersant cited the party's press service as saying.

“From this moment, a new stage begins for us: preparations for the regional elections," Kommersant quoted Makarov as saying.

Makarov recently told AFP that the agenda of the Direct Democracy party — which he is financing from his own pocket — would be “neither for, nor against” President Vladimir Putin.

The party’s website will launch April 12. In September, Makarov is expected to launch an app that will allow party members to shape its agenda, Kommersant reported. He previously said he wanted to create a system where party members can use technology to have a direct say in politics.

