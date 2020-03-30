Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1,836 in New Record One-Day Rise

Updated:
Russia has registered eight coronavirus-related deaths so far. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 302 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 1,836 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

Nine people have been killed by the virus.

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of the cases are in Moscow. Last week, Moscow changed the way it counts its coronavirus cases, with patients considered coronavirus-positive upon a single positive test rather than having samples sent to a lab Novosibirsk for further verification. Starting Monday, all of Moscow's 12 million residents are ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 720,000 people and killed more than 33,000.

