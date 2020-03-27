How is the Russian Military Fighting the Coronavirus?

Russia’s Armed Forces have announced steps to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to rise and medics warn of the disease’s potentially “explosive” spread.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inspection on March 25-28 into the troops’ readiness for a mass infection. The number of Covid-19 cases in Russia has quadrupled over the past week, surpassing 1,000 as of Friday.

Here's a look at the measures the Russian military has taken or plans to take in order to prepare for the epidemic:

— The military plans to build 16 small medical centers spread across the country from the western exclave of Kaliningrad to the Pacific port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by May 15, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. The government this week pledged 8.8 billion rubles ($140.5 million) for their construction.