Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Thanks 'Real Friend' Jack Ma for Gift of a Million Virus Masks

By Reuters
Jack Ma, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba had spoken by telephone to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and told him how touched he had been by Moscow's own help for China. Wikicommons

Russia has received more than a million masks and 200,000 coronavirus testing kits as a gift from Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma, its Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Calling Ma "a real friend," the ministry said in a statement that the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba had spoken by telephone to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and told him how touched he had been by Moscow's own help for China.

The foundations of Alibaba and Ma said on Wednesday they had sent medical equipment to Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ma's gift had been delivered in a Russian Air Force plane which had flown from China.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia would defeat coronavirus in two to three months if it imposed tough measures, as authorities suspended international flights, ordered most shops in Moscow to shut and halted some church services.

Russia on Thursday reported 182 new coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day rise yet, bringing its official tally to 840.

Read more about: Coronavirus , China

Read more

global epidemic

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | March 26

All you need to know about Russia’s response to the pandemic.
race against the clock

Russia to Build More Coronavirus Hospital Units on Chinese Model

Russia, which has reported relatively few cases of the disease, is readying its healthcare system for a possible spike.
'excessive measures'

China to Russia: End Discriminatory Coronavirus Measures Against Chinese

The Chinese Embassy deplored what it called the "ubiquitous monitoring" of Chinese nationals, including on Moscow public transport.
containing the spread

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition in Mass Coronavirus Quarantine

“Any person arriving from China must not leave their home or hotel for two weeks,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.