Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

China Bars Entry to Russians Over Intensifying Virus Outbreak

China had been easing entry restrictions in recent months. Stringer / EPA / TASS

China has suspended entry for Russians with valid visas and residence permits because of Russia’s spike in coronavirus cases, the Chinese Embassy in Moscow announced Thursday.

China barred entry to all foreign nationals including Russians in March as the virus spread across the world. China, where Covid-19 first emerged late last year and which has largely brought its outbreak under control, had gradually eased these restrictions in recent months.

“Due to the epidemic, we’re announcing a temporary suspension of entry for persons with valid Chinese visas and residence permits involving work, personal issues and family reunification,” the Moscow embassy said.

It exempted Russians who were issued with Chinese visas after Nov. 3, diplomats and holders of “courtesy and service” visas and transport crew-member visas from the entry ban.

“These are temporary measures that China is forced to take in response to the current epidemic situation,” the embassy said on its website, adding that it will “adjust” them when Russia’s outbreak eases.

Russia joins a host of countries China has “temporarily suspended” entry from due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese embassies in countries including Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, India, Ethiopia and the Philippines issued similar statements announcing entry bans. 

Record numbers of Russians have been infected and killed by Covid-19 over the past month as the pandemic has shifted to far-flung regions outside Moscow. 

Russia has confirmed the world’s fourth-highest number of Covid-19 infections, totaling 1.7 million after new daily cases approached 20,000 for the first time this week.

Russia suspended entry for Chinese citizens in February in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: China , Coronavirus

Read more

shocking gesture

China 'Dumbstruck’ by Russia’s Coronavirus Entry Ban – Kommersant

“The decision was made at a time when the number of cases has declined,” a source said of Russia's ban on Chinese nationals.
Shut door

Russia Closes Far East Border Over Coronavirus

Russia will also temporarily stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals.
on alert

How Is Russia Preparing for the Coronavirus?

Health experts predict that the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China will reach Russia in February.
Canceled vacation

Russia Blocks Chinese Tour Groups, Closes Border Crossings as Coronavirus Spreads

Russian tour agencies will stop accepting new tour groups from China as Beijing encourages its citizens to reconsider the timing of overseas travel.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.